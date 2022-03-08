Iranian president: Government seeks to make foreign policy balanced

He said it is not right to say that his administration is looking to the east and that it’s only seeking to develop relations with all countries and create a balance in the Islamic Republic’s foreign policy.

The president also spoke of the Vienna talks aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal. He then outlined his administration’s strategy in this regard, saying in the first step, the government has seriously pursued the lifting of sanctions, and in the second, it is seeking to lift the sanctions in quite dignified negotiations.

The President noted that his administration is following the nuclear talks in full accordance with the principles and framework set by the leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, and has not and will not back down from any of its red lines.

Raisi also spoke of the government’s economic record during its first year. The president said the budget bill for the next Iranian year was prepared without a deficit and by taking into account the realization of an 8% economic growth, while in previous years the average growth was about 4 tenths of a percent.

He said according to the next year’s budget bill, if costs are controlled, revenues increase and cash flow is directed toward production, this goal will be within reach.