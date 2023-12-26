Iranian president, FM say Israel to pay heavy price for assassinating IRGC military advisor

In a message on Monday, Raisi said the vicious act of assassinating the IRGC military advisor in a missile attack in Syria was yet another sign of the usurping Zionist regime’s desperation.

Seyyed Razi Mousavi, who was serving as a military advisor in Syria, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Sayyeda Zeinab neighborhood of the Syrian capital of Damascus earlier on Monday.

The president extended his condolences to Mousavi’s bereaved family, his fellow comrades in the IRGC and the Iranian nation over his assassination.

He added that the brave military advisor who was one of the companions of Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was killed while “safeguarding lofty Islamic values.”

General Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the IRGC, and his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), were martyred along with their companions in a US drone strike on January 3, 2020.

Iran maintains an advisory mission in Syria at the request of Damascus with the aim of helping the war-torn Arab country get rid of the foreign-backed militants who have been fighting the democratically-elected Syrian government since 2011.

Amirabdollahian has also expressed his condolences on the occasion of the martyrdom of the top general, emphasized that Tel Aviv should wait for a tough countdown.