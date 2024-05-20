Reports: Iranian president, delegation on board crashed helicopter all dead

Rescue teams found the wreckage of the helicopter after over 15 hours of search for the crash site in the adverse weather conditions in East Azarbaijan Province.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Tabriz Friday prayers leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, Governor of East Azarbaijan Province Malek Rahmati, top IRGC commander General Seyyed Mehdi Mousavi were accompanying President Raisi in the fateful flight.

According to initial reports and video images, the bodies were charred beyond recognition.

President Raisi was returning from the inauguration ceremony of a dam on Aras River when the accident happened.