Monday, May 20, 2024
type here...
Featured NewsIFP ExclusiveIncidentsLocal

Reports: Iranian president, delegation on board crashed helicopter all dead

By IFP Editorial Staff
Raisi and Amirabdollahian

Iranian President Ebhrahim Raisi, his entourage and the crew on board the helicopter that crashed on Sunday in northwestern Iran have died, according to initial reports.

Rescue teams found the wreckage of the helicopter after over 15 hours of search for the crash site in the adverse weather conditions in East Azarbaijan Province.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Tabriz Friday prayers leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, Governor of East Azarbaijan Province Malek Rahmati, top IRGC commander General Seyyed Mehdi Mousavi were accompanying President Raisi in the fateful flight.

According to initial reports and video images, the bodies were charred beyond recognition.

President Raisi was returning from the inauguration ceremony of a dam on Aras River when the accident happened.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks