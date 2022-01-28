Iranian president congratulates Team Melli on qualifying for World Cup finals

The president emphasized that the consecutive and decisive victories of the Iranian national football team in the matches and its qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, brought a wave of joy and happiness for the proud nation of Iran. He added, “I sincerely thank all the managers, coaches and especially the capable and zealous players of the national football team for their valuable efforts, and I wish them health, pride and continued victory in the next stages.”
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.