Iranian president congratulates Team Melli on qualifying for World Cup finals

By IFP Editorial Staff
President Ebrahim Raisi
In a message to the Iranian people, President Ebrahim Raisi has congratulated Iran’s national football team on its qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

The president emphasized that the consecutive and decisive victories of the Iranian national football team in the matches and its qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, brought a wave of joy and happiness for the proud nation of Iran. He added, “I sincerely thank all the managers, coaches and especially the capable and zealous players of the national football team for their valuable efforts, and I wish them health, pride and continued victory in the next stages.”

