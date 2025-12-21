Media WireEurope

Chances of peace not improved by European and Ukrainian changes to US proposals: Russia

By IFP Media Wire
Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin's top foreign policy aide has stated that he was sure the chances of peace in Ukraine were not improved by changes to U.S. proposals made by the Europeans and Ukraine, Interfax reported.

“This is not a forecast,” Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

“I am sure that the proposals that the Europeans and Ukrainians have made or are trying to make definitely do not improve the document and do not improve the possibility of achieving long-term peace.”

European and Ukrainian negotiators have been discussing changes to a U.S. set of proposals for an agreement to end the nearly four-year-old war, though it is unclear exactly what changes have been made to the original U.S. proposals.

U.S. negotiators met Russian officials in Florida on Saturday.

Putin’s special envoy Kirill Dmitriev told reporters after meeting U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, that the talks were constructive and would continue on Sunday.

 

