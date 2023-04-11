Iranian president makes changes to his cabinet 

A spokesman for the Raisi administration said the first change is related to the Planning and Budget Organization where Mr. Manzour been appointed as head of the body.

Manzour was the head of the Organization for Tax Affairs.

Bahadori Jahromi said the previous head of the Planning and Budget Organization, Mr. Mirkazemi, will be appointed as an advisor to Manzour.

Bahadori added that Mirkazemi himself had called for being relieved due to a heart condition.

According to the government spokesman, the previous head of Iran’s Veterinary Organization, Seyyed Mohammad Aghamiri, has been appointed as Acting Minister of Agriculture.

Dr. Khayatian, a Shahid Beheshti University professor, was also chosen as Managing Director of the Innovation and Prosperity Fund of Iran.

The Raisi administration has not provided any further details as to the reason for the changes in the cabinet.