Iranian pres. slams burning of Quran in Sweden

President Raisi added that the desecration of the Quran and Islamic sanctities is an affront to humanity.

He rejected Western claims that the defiling of the Quran is about freedom of speech. The Iranian president said such sacrilegious acts are actually a violation of freedom of speech.

Earlier Iran’s leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said the insane insult to the Quran under the pretext of defending freedom of speech shows that the global arrogance is directly attacking Islam itself and the Quran.

Ayatollah Khamenei added that despite this conspiracy by the global arrogance, the Quran has been shining growingly by the day and the future belongs to Islam.

Iran’s leader also urged all free people of the world to stand by Muslims to confront the evil policy of desecrating sanctities and spewing hate.

On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian also slammed the insult to the Quran in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart.

He told Ms. Catherine Conolla that European countries must prevent the repetition of such sacrilegious acts.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry earlier condemned the defiling of the Quran in Sweden and Denmark.