His son, Abouzar, announced the sad news on his Instagram page on Thursday, months after Zaman was hospitalized due to cancer-related complications.

“My dad is gone. My dad is gone forever,” he wrote.

He was a popular singer in the 1990s. Zaman stood away from his profession for some 18 years and released only a handful of tracks over those years.

He returned to stage for a last concert in 2018.