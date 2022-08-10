Prominent Iranian poet Ebtehaj passes away at 94

“Our Sayeh has reunited with the 7,000-year-olds,” wrote Yalda on her Instagram page, referring to Ebtehaj’s pen name which means shadow, as a symbol of protection, in Persian.

Ebtehaj was suffering from kidney failure and had been hospitalized last month for treatment.

Ebtehaj, born in 1928 in the northern Iranian city of Rasht, published his first collection of poetry when he was a high school student.

Although the number of his poems is not astounding, his poetry is characterized by profusely emotional and meticulously chosen words.