Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Prominent Iranian poet Ebtehaj passes away at 94

By IFP Editorial Staff
Houshang Ebtehaj

Veteran Iranian poet Houshang Ebtehaj died at the age of 94 in the German city of Cologne early on Wednesday, his daughter announced.

“Our Sayeh has reunited with the 7,000-year-olds,” wrote Yalda on her Instagram page, referring to Ebtehaj’s pen name which means shadow, as a symbol of protection, in Persian.

Ebtehaj was suffering from kidney failure and had been hospitalized last month for treatment.

Ebtehaj, born in 1928 in the northern Iranian city of Rasht, published his first collection of poetry when he was a high school student.

Although the number of his poems is not astounding, his poetry is characterized by profusely emotional and meticulously chosen words.

