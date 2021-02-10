The day is annually marked by nationwide mass rallies, but this year, the deadly coronavirus outbreak has turned them into drive-in parades.

The celebrations began in the capital, Tehran, and other cities at 10:00 a.m. local time (0630 GMT) on Wednesday, with the participants driving their cars, motorcycles and bicycles.

The vehicles were decorated with slogans as well as the images of Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic, and Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the top Iranian anti-terror commander, who was assassinated by the US, last year.

During the processions in Tehran, ballistic missiles belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), namely Zolfaqar-e Basir, Qiam and Dezful, were also put on display at the iconic Azadi (freedom) Square, in a show of power, Press TV reports.

More than 6,000 Iranian and some 200 foreign journalists, photographers and cameramen are covering the event.