Iranian Parliament speaker: Any IAEA moves must follow domestic law

Speaking during Sunday’s open session of parliament, he referred to the law mandating conditional cooperation with the agency, underscoring that the legislation is “clear and unambiguous.”

Ghalibaf stated, “Any movement toward suspending cooperation with the IAEA must be pursued within the legal framework.”

His comments followed a parliamentary discussion on national energy management and the proposed formation of an energy optimization body.

Earlier in the session, Tehran MP Hamid Rasaei criticized news of an upcoming visit by the IAEA Deputy Director General, Rafael Grossi, to Tehran.

He argued that such actions contradict legislation that makes cooperation conditional on safeguarding national sovereignty and nuclear security.

Rasaei questioned the utility of passing laws if the executive branch fails to implement them.

Tensions between Iran and the IAEA have escalated under Grossi, particularly after his recent report included disputed allegations that paved the way for an anti-Iran resolution.

Iran has also criticized Grossi for failing to condemn US-Israeli aggression against its nuclear facilities while maintaining close ties with Israeli officials.