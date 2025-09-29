Iranian parliament considers proposals for withdrawal from NPT

Ebrahim Rezaei added that the proposals were presented in response to the European troika’s move to activate the so-called snapback mechanism.

He noted that the parliamentary commission had reached a conclusion on one of the drafts, though it has not yet been placed on parliament’s agenda.

“In the current circumstances, we must withdraw from the NPT, as there is no justification for Iran’s continued membership”, Rezaei said.

He underlined that while Iran accepted extensive inspections to prove its nuclear program was peaceful, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) failed to meet its commitments.

“The IAEA not only failed to assist in developing our nuclear industry but its inspections ultimately paved the way for hostile actions against our country”, the MP maintained.

Rezaei also responded to recent remarks by Iran’s president, who chairs the Supreme National Security Council, that Iran would not exit the treaty.

“Parliament is independent”, he underscored. “Withdrawal from the NPT requires national consensus, and the president cannot impose his personal views on parliament.”

The lawmaker also said maximum consensus, particularly among the three branches of government, is essential for such a decision.

According to Rezaei, the draft proposal under review says if the snapback mechanism is fully enforced, the government of the Islamic Republic will be required to submit its request for withdrawal from the NPT to the IAEA’s Board of Governors.