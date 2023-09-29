Iranian parl. speaker hopeful ties with Egypt improve, invited to Cairo 

Ghalibaf noted that he recently met with his Egyptian counterpart at the assembly of the parliaments of the world emering economies of BRICS members and held talks with him.

Ghalibaf added he has been invited by his Egyptian counterpart to visit Cairo.

He said ties between Tehran and Cairo can have huge economic, social and political impacts.

Iran and Egypt cut ties after the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

This happened after Egypt gave sanctuary to the former Shah of Iran who left the country amid the popular uprising led by the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini.

Then Egyptian president Anwar al-Sadat had good personal relations with the Shah and steadily criticized the new Iranian government.

The Islamic Republic has repeatedly announced its readiness to resume ties with Egypt.