Iranian Papers Widely Cover Trump’s Defeat in US Elections

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, November 7, 2020, and picked headlines from 20 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- World without Trump!

2- Trump’s Card No Longer Valid for Media

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Pelosi Warns: Trump Will Cause Damage before Leaving

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Trump Must Leave

* Future of Trumpism

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Blue Transformation in White House

* Biden Outperforms Trump in Complex, Breath-taking Competition

2- Trump Won’t Be Allowed to Tweet Once Out of White House

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Democratic Dismissal

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Biden: I’m on Verge of Victory

2- Trump: US Election System Corrupt

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- Countdown Begins

2- Markets’ Response to US Elections

Iran Newspaper:

1- Hot November: Trump’s Leaving

Jame Jam Newspaper:

1- US Counting Its Final Breaths

Javan Newspaper:

1- End of Elections, Beginning of Tensions

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Trump’s Heavy Defeat: US on Verge of Chaos

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Spectacle of US Election: Cheating, Chaos, Street War

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Threat to All-Out War!

* Trump Accuses US Election System of Corruption; His Son Talks of All-Out War

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Bankrupt US President Humiliated

* Media Outlets Take Revenge from Trump

Resalat Newspaper:

1- Mr ‘Withdrawal’ on Verge of Being Kicked Out of White House

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Trump Vs Elections

2- Iranian Defenders of Trump

* Some Hardliners, Ahmadinejad Allies Raise Vote Fraud Allegations

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- White House Turns Blue, US Dollar Turns Red

2- Creative Iranians Make Jokes about US Elections

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Palace of Loneliness: Early Return of Democrats to Power?

Sobh-e Now Newspaper:

1- Go to Hell You Gambler!

* 10 Reasons Why We Should Be Happy about Trump’s Loss, but Not Happy about Biden’s Victory

2- US Biggest Loser of World Media Coverage of 2020 Election

3- GOP Unhappy with Trump

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Secret of Survival

* Pelosi: We’re Worried about Trump’s Behaviour until He Leaves White House

2- Trump: US Election Is Corrupt; Military Votes Stolen