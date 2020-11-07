Iranian Papers Widely Cover Trump’s Defeat in US Elections

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, November 7, 2020, and picked headlines from 20 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- World without Trump!
2- Trump’s Card No Longer Valid for Media
Arman-e Melli Newspaper:
1- Pelosi Warns: Trump Will Cause Damage before Leaving
Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:
1- Trump Must Leave
* Future of Trumpism
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Blue Transformation in White House
* Biden Outperforms Trump in Complex, Breath-taking Competition
2- Trump Won’t Be Allowed to Tweet Once Out of White House
Etemad Newspaper:
1- Democratic Dismissal
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- Biden: I’m on Verge of Victory
2- Trump: US Election System Corrupt
Hamshahri Newspaper:
1- Countdown Begins
2- Markets’ Response to US Elections
Iran Newspaper:
1- Hot November: Trump’s Leaving
Jame Jam Newspaper:
1- US Counting Its Final Breaths
Javan Newspaper:
1- End of Elections, Beginning of Tensions
Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:
1- Trump’s Heavy Defeat: US on Verge of Chaos
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Spectacle of US Election: Cheating, Chaos, Street War
Khorasan Newspaper:
1- Threat to All-Out War!
* Trump Accuses US Election System of Corruption; His Son Talks of All-Out War
Mardom Salari Newspaper:
1- Bankrupt US President Humiliated
* Media Outlets Take Revenge from Trump
Resalat Newspaper:
1- Mr ‘Withdrawal’ on Verge of Being Kicked Out of White House
Sazandegi Newspaper:
1- Trump Vs Elections
2- Iranian Defenders of Trump
* Some Hardliners, Ahmadinejad Allies Raise Vote Fraud Allegations
Shahrvand Newspaper:
1- White House Turns Blue, US Dollar Turns Red
2- Creative Iranians Make Jokes about US Elections
Shargh Newspaper:
1- Palace of Loneliness: Early Return of Democrats to Power?
Sobh-e Now Newspaper:
1- Go to Hell You Gambler!
* 10 Reasons Why We Should Be Happy about Trump’s Loss, but Not Happy about Biden’s Victory
2- US Biggest Loser of World Media Coverage of 2020 Election
3- GOP Unhappy with Trump
Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:
1- Secret of Survival
* Pelosi: We’re Worried about Trump’s Behaviour until He Leaves White House
2- Trump: US Election Is Corrupt; Military Votes Stolen