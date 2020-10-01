Iranian Papers Describe Trump-Biden Debate as ‘Fight Club’

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, October 1, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Sovereignty over Three Persian Gulf Islands ‘Indubitable’

2- Rouhani: Late Emir of Kuwait Played Great Role in Creating Regional Balance

3- German FM Stresses Need to Maintain JCPOA

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Black Debate for White House: First Trump-Biden Debate Held in Tense Atmosphere

2- Parliament Gives Yellow Card to Oil Minister after His Efforts to Increase Oil Exports

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Biden Won First Debate; His Victory to Serve Iran’s Foreign Policy

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Trump-Biden Fight in Debate Ring

2- Rouhani Makes Two Diplomatic Calls

Etemad Newspaper:

1- It’s War Not Just Sanctions: Rouhani

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Iraqi FM: Attacks on Diplomatic Sites Have Nothing to Do with Resistance Groups

2- IAEA Chief: I Don’t Agree with US Nuclear Accusations against Iran

3- Rouhani: Problems Won’t Be Solved as Long as Economy, Production under Government’s Control

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Iran Offers to Mediate between Armenia, Azerbaijan

2- Iran Rejects UAE Foreign Minister’s Comments, Says Trio Islands Are Iran’s Territory

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Don’t Continue Debates, US Is Disgraced: American Elites

2- Rouhani: US Presidential Debate Clearly Showed Difficult Situation Where US Is

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Angry and Wild: Biden and Trump Clash in First Presidential Debate

2- Iraqi FM Says Iran Had No Role in Attacks on Embassies

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Fight Club: First Trump-Biden Debate Full of Tension, Accusations

* Polls Say Biden Won First Debate, Trump Fans Believe They’ll Overcome Biden

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Embarrassment in Ohio: How American Media Described First Debate