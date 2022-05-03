Tuesday, May 3, 2022
type here...
BusinessEnergyPoliticsForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Iranian oil minister meets Venezuelan president in Caracas

By IFP Editorial Staff
Nicolas Maduro shaking hands with Iranian oil minister Javad Owji in Caracas
Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji has held talks with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maudro over ways of neutering the US sanctions against the two countries.

In a tweet, Maduro described his meeting with Oji as constructive and said the talks were aimed at deepening friendly relations and energy cooperation between Tehran and Caracas.

The Venezuelan state TV aired images of the meeting.

Oji earlier met with his Venezuelan counterpart Tariq al-Asimi in Caracas The two discussed ways of overcoming the US’s unilateral sanctions.

Venezuela sits on the largest proven oil reserves and Iran is also a big crude producer in the world.

Last month, the Islamic Republic’s production reached its highest level since 2018 when the US reinstated sanctions on Tehran.

Iran and Venezuela have been enjoying strong ties since 1999 when Maduro’s predecessor Hugo Chavez was in office.

The relations have grown under Maudro.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks