Iranian official says too early to say Iran has entered new Covid peak

Aatefeh Abedini noted that it is not possible either to rule out a surge in new cases and deaths.

Abedini said Covid hospitalizations have doubled compared to two weeks ago but the tally is not so high as to be a cause of concern.

She also warned that many people have contracted Covid but they mistake it for cold and do not wear a mask.

Meanwhile, Dr. Minoo Mohraz an infectious disease specialist urged referred to the rising number of hospitalizations and outpatient cases, urging people to observe health protocols.

Dr. Mohraz said failure to do so will worsen the Covid situation.

Iranian Health Ministry on Sunday reported 686 new cases of Coronavirus and 13 deaths over the past 24 hours.