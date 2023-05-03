Iranian official: Saudi delegation to participate in trade exhibition in Tehran

Mahdi Safari made the announcement at a news briefing of the Iranian export capabilities (Expo 2023).

He said necessary arrangements have been made for the presence of the trade team from Saudi Arabia, adding that authorities are trying to launch the consulates of the two countries in addition to their embassies so that bilateral commercial cooperation can expand.

Safari added that 750 Iranian companies have announced their readiness to put on display their products at the exhibition, adding that companies from 60 countries including Russia, China, the United Arab Emirates and other regional countries are also going to participate.

Safari noted that a key policy of the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi is to develop non-oil trade.

The deputy foreign minister went on to say that the Foreign Ministry tried to use all its possibilities to this end but the potential of exhibitions is also very important.

The exhibition will be held in the coming days, Safari said.

He underlined that the participating companies work in the industry sector as well as in such fields as medical equipment, food and household appliances.