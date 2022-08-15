Iranian official: 22% increase in exports to neighbors

Rouhollah Latifi added that these figures show an 18% rise compared to the same period in the year 1400.

As for exports, Latifi said some 20,711,657 tons of goods worth $8,871,733,655 accounted for Iran’s exports in the first 4 months of this year.

He added that Iran has imported 6,323,540 tons of goods from neighbors during the period which shows a 13 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The current Iranian government has based its foreign policy on expansion of ties with neighbors and regional countries.

This has resulted in a rise in trade transactions between Iran and those nations at a time when the country is under harsh US sanctions.