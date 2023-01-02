Iranian nuclear negotiator: Tehran to continue cooperation with IAEA

Ali Bagheri Kani also described Iran as an effective and responsible member of the agency and the NPT that has nuclear know-how and capabilities.

He added that negotiations between Tehran and the IAEA are ongoing and there is no need for “media propaganda” about the issue.

Iran and the IAEA are divided over a couple of issues pertaining to Iran’s nuclear program.

The agency has urged Tehran to give explanations about traces of uranium at what it calls three undeclared sites in the Islamic Republic.

Iran says the contamination in those sites had an external origin. Iran also says it has given a detailed response to the IAEA about the issue.

The IAEA officials are reportedly due in Tehran soon to pursue the matter.

Elsewhere in his comments, Bagheri who is also Iran’s deputy foreign minister said Iranian officials must use all their capacity and that of Iraq to go after those who assassinated Iran’s anti-terror icon Major General Qassem Soleimani.

Bagheri added that everything must be substantiated in this regard and that Iran and Iraq hope a new chapter will open in the pursuit of the case of Major General Soleimani’s assassination.

General Soleimani was assassinated in a US drone attack on Jnauary 3, 2020 in Baghdad.