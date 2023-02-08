Wednesday, February 8, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveNuclearSelected

Iranian nuclear chief calls on IAEA to keep acting professionally

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Eslami

The director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran says Tehran expects the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to keep acting professionally. Mohammad Easlami warned the IAEA against involvement in the campaign to exert pressure on the Islamic republic of Iran.

He voiced hope that the agency will take Iran’s advice.

Eslami also spoke about Iran’s nuclear achievements. He said Iran is implementing projects to use radiation for medical purposes, develop the nuclear technology’s capacities and apply it in such fields as health, agriculture, environment and industry.

He also said 20% of the country’s electricity through nuclear energy will be supplied in 20 years. According to Iran’s nuclear chief, the required sites have been designated while structural possibilities have been developed for this purpose.

The US and its Western allies accuse Iran of trying to build nuclear weapons. They claim that Iran’s nuclear program is a front for achieving this goal.

Tehran denies the claim saying it’s nuclear program is purely civilian. It also says nuclear arms have no place in its defense doctrine.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks