Iran says ready for both cooperation and confrontation

This statement follows the recent resolution issued by the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, against Iran.

In his commentary published in the newspaper Iran, Kamalvandi criticized Western pressure tactics, saying they have led to a decrease in the number of countries supporting such resolutions and an increase in Iran’s uranium enrichment capabilities.

Kamalvandi emphasized that within four to six months, the activation of thousands of new centrifuges will significantly boost Iran’s enrichment speed and expand its nuclear infrastructure.

He warned that Western nations seeking to put restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program would instead face a more advanced one, both quantitatively and qualitatively.

Kamalvandi reiterated Iran’s right to develop its peaceful nuclear program, urging Western governments to abandon their “arrogant” positions and allow the IAEA to conduct its oversight duties without pressure.

Kamalvandi however stressed that there remains an opportunity for cooperation and dialogue, as Iran continues to prioritize interaction over hostility in its international relations.