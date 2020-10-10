Iranian Newspapers Mourn Master Shajarian’s Demise

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, October 10, 2020, and picked headlines from 19 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Iraqi Kurdistan President Offers Condolences over Master Shajarian’s Demise

2- Hariri: I’ll Run for Prime Minister of Lebanon

3- Pompeo: We’ll Continue Maximum Pressure Until Iran Sits for Comprehensive Talks

4- Zarif: Those Blocking Iran’s Money to Face Justice

5- US Sanctions Will Once Again Fail: Foreign Ministry

Afkar Newspaper:

1- US’ Maximum Pressure Designed to Change Iran’s Regime: Envoy to UN

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Body of Singing Lost Its Soul: Kaiser of Iran’s Singing Silenced Forever

2- Chinese Shield against US Sanctions: Zarif Visits China as US Sanctions 18 Iranian Banks

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Body of Iran’s Most Prominent Singer Buried Next to Ferdowsi’s Tomb

2- Singer: Shajarian Was A Doctor Who Didn’t Tell Lie to His Society

3- Secondary Sanctions Just for Propaganda, Political Purposes: Iran Top Banker

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- The One Whose Heart Is Revived with Love Will Never Die

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- ‘Bird of Dawn’ Flies Away: Real National Mourning for Iranian People

2- Iranian Banks under Blade of New US Bans

3- Deadlock of Presidential Debates in US

4- Entire Medical Facilities of Armed Forces Available to Corona Patients Upon Leader’s Order

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Condolences to Iranian Nation: In Grief for Legend of Iranian Music

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- US Can’t Break Iran Nation’s Resistance through Inhumane Measures: Rouhani

2- IAEA: Iran Not Occupied Country that We Can Inspect Every Part of It

3- Iran Leader Orders Armed Forces to Give All Their Medical Facilities to Corona Patients

4- Iran’s Cultural Community Mourns Passing Away of ‘Bird of Dawn’

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- Love of Lovers in Tous

Iran Newspaper:

1- Soul of Lovers: An Eulogy for Master Shajarian

2- Rouhani: US New Sanctions ‘Domestic Propaganda’ of US Regime

2- Borrell: Europe Must Do More to Reinforce Legitimate Trade with Iran

Javan Newspaper:

1- Standby for Civil War in US: Canada PM Says Ottawa Preparing for Possible Civil War after Nov. Elections

2- New US Sanctions Just for Propaganda: Iran Top Banker

3- Voice of Iranian Singing Loses Its Soul

* Shajarian to Be Laid to Rest Next to Ferdowsi

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Iran President, Various Officials Offer Condolences over Master Shajarian’s Demise

2- Armenia Says Ready for Peace with Azerbaijan: Truce Likely to Be Announced Today, Tomorrow

3- US Measure ‘State Terrorism’: Reactions to New US Bans on Iran Banks

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Azeri, Armenian FMs Meet in Moscow: Battle Goes on in Karabakh

2- US Sanctions 18 Iranian Banks, Financial Institutions

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Ferdowsi to Host Kaiser of Iranian Singing

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Bidding Farewell to Hafez of Iranian Music

Seda-ye Eslahat:

1- Adios Voice of Iran: The Voices Imposed on Nation Never Replaced Your Banned Voice

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Mohammad-Reza Shajarian: Child of Iran; Born on Sep. 23, 1940; Died on Oct. 8, 2020

2- US Aims to Create Unrest in Iran in Order to Change Regime: Envoy

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Shajarian; The Evergreen Tree

Sobh-e Now Newspaper:

1- New US Sanctions Show Chaos in His Campaign

2- Creator of ‘Rabbana’ Prayer Passes Away

* Mohammad-Reza Shajarian’s Body to Be Buried in Tous