Iranian Newspaper Headlines on Eve of 2021 Elections

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, June 17, 2021, and picked headlines from 18 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Afkar Newspaper:

1- People Will Decide Their Fate with Their Votes

2- Raisi: Problems Will Be Solved with a Strong Government

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Go to Ballot Boxes for Iran

* Rouhani: If We Are Upset, Solution Is Not Boycotting Elections

2- Iran’s Leader: Elections Beyond Individual Tastes; Everyone Must Vote

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Those Who Dropped Out of the Race in Last Minutes of the Game

* Candidates from Both Parties Withdrew from Elections

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: Boycotting Elections Won’t Resolve Any Problem

2- Interior Minister: Offences Are Possible in Elections

Etemad Newspaper:

1- To Save the Republic: Voting Will Begin at 7 am, Friday, and Will Run Until 2 am, Saturday, If Necessary

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- Fateful Choice

2- Leader Urges People to Show Their Support for Establishment to Enemies

Hemayat Newspaper:

1- National Enthusiasm for Choosing the Best

Iran Newspaper:

1- Leader: People Will Save Face of Iran, Islamic Republic on Friday Once Again

2- Rouhani: Elections Always Important, Fateful

Jame Jam Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: People Are Right to Have Complaints; But Voting Is the Solution

Javan Newspaper:

1- Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran’s Fate Hinges on People’s Performance on Voting Day

2- 13th Elections and Chance for Forming a Revolutionary Government

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: Islamic Republic Needs People’s Turnout; Everyone Should Vote

2- Four Elections on One Day: Over 60 Million Eligible to Vote

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: Low Turnout Means Increased Enemy Pressure

* Solution Is Massive Turnout

2- Political Figures Call for People’s Huge Turnout

Resalat Newspaper:

1- Leader: Huge Turnout Will Decrease Enemy’s Pressure

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Khatami: Change the Equations in Favour of Republic

2- Khatami Praises Mehralizadeh for Dropping Out of Presidential Race

* Reformist Candidate: I Dropped Out to Save Republic

3- Hemmati’s Letter to Iranian Nation: It’s Now Your Turn

Seda-ye Eslahat Newspaper:

1- Choosing Raisi Means Countering Corruption

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Everyone Will Go to Ballot Box

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Candidates Made Weird Remarks

2- Those Who Didn’t Make It to Finish Line

3- Leader: People Will Give Credit to Islamic Republic with Their Turnout

4- We and the June 18 Elections [Editorial]

5- IAEA DG: Reviving JCPOA Will Be Postponed Until Iran Elections

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Blessing of Turnout