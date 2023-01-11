Iranian national convicted of spying for Britain, sentenced to death

The intelligence ministry also says Akbari was found guilty of spreading corruption on earth and acting against Iran’s national and foreign security through giving information.

According to the ministry, Akbari worked as a spy for the British intelligence apparatus MI6.

It noted that Akbari was convicted in the presence of his lawyer after being indicted on espionage charges and in line with tenable evidence proving that he was a spy.

Akbari appealed against the verdict which was later upheld by the Iranian Supreme Council.

The intelligence ministry stressed that Akbari was one of the key informants of Britain’s spy agency and deliberately and knowingly collected highly sensitive information and gave it to the MI6.