Sunday, September 4, 2022
Several Iranian MPs caution President Raisi against US ‘deception’ in JCPOA revival process

By IFP Editorial Staff
President Ebrahim Raisi

A group of Iranian lawmakers write to President Ebrahim Raisi to caution his administration against possible US deception as part of a revived nuclear agreement, officially titled the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In a tweet, Nezameddin Mousavi an Iranian MP from Tehran, said he and a group of his colleagues sent a letter to President Raisi and warned him to be “extremely careful about America’s legal tricks and unguaranteed pledges under a potential agreement” to avoid a repetition of the losses inflicted on the country in the wake of Washington’s withdrawal from the 2015 accord.

The letter comes as talks on a restoration of the nuclear deal seem close to a finish line.

Earlier this month, the European Union drafted a proposed text for a final agreement as most differences were said to have been narrowed.

Iran and the US have been trading responses to the proposed texts over the past days and it remains to be seen if they can hammer out the remaining differences.

