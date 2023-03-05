Iranian MP: US lies about its messages to Iran 

Abbas Moghtadaei said the US has sent messages but falsely denies this. Moghtadaei noted that Washington sends such messages to squeeze concessions from Iran regarding talks over the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, JCPOA.

The MP stressed that Iran abides by what has already been signed, namely the JCPOA.

Moghatadei further spoke about the latest agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA.

He said none of the provisions of parliament’s Strategic Action Law, which is intended to safeguard Iran’s rights under the JCPOA, has been violated.

He described the law as an upstream document that must be adhered to by all bodies and authorities.

Moghtadaei also said Iran is critical of the IAEA and has many grievances over the agency’s conduct.

He further said Iran is hopeful that the UN nuclear watchdog will redress its mistakes and fulfill its responsibilities.

Moghtadaei said that the deal between Iran and the IAEA once again proves that Tehran wants to maintain its spirit of cooperation, urging the agency to boost its interaction with Iran.

The lawmaker added that the agreement with the IAEA also showed Iran’s goodwill in working with the international body.