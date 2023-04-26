Iranian MP: Raisi’s popularity rate sharply down due to poor cabinet performance

Speaking to Rouydad24, Shahriar Heydari, who sits on the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, referred to Raisi’s recent partial cabinet reshuffle focused on economic officials, and said the current problems are rooted in the “wrong consultations” provided to the president ahead of his initial cabinet formation.

“Under the pretext of inclination toward the appointment of the youth, the cabinet brought inexperienced people to office,” he said.

The lawmaker claimed that an opinion poll at the moment would reveal that Raisi no longer possesses even a quarter of the votes he garnered in the last election, since the poor performance of his ministers and managers has frustrated the people.

“Pressures exerted by the people and their MPs…caused the government to change its approach by replacing managers,” he said.

Earlier, Raisi replaced a minister and two directors in his cabinet, including the minister of agriculture and the heads of the Planning and Budget Organization and the Iran National Innovation Fund.