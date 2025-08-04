Monday, August 4, 2025
Iranian MP: No physical access to nuclear sites to be granted to IAEA officials

By IFP Editorial Staff
The head of the Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission has firmly announced that no physical access will be granted to the country’s nuclear facilities during the upcoming visit of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) representatives.

Vahid Jalalzadeh stressed that the IAEA team, expected in Iran next week, will be strictly limited to technical and expert-level discussions with Iranian officials.

“According to legislation passed by Parliament, under no circumstances will the delegation or any foreign body be allowed physical access or inspection of Iran’s nuclear installations”, he said.

Jalalzadeh further noted that the visit, coordinated by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), does not include provisions for granting inspection rights or site access requested by the agency.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baqaei, confirmed on Monday that an IAEA official would arrive in Tehran within ten days.

