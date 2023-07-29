Iranian MP: JCPOA will definitely be revived 

Shahriar Heydari said the US is sending direct and indirect messages to Iran’s Foreign Ministry and in the messages Washington is calling for negotiations with the Islamic Republic for the purpose of reviving the nuclear deal.

Heydari added that European countries are also sending similar messages.

The MP however noted that unfortunately, pro-Israeli lobbies in the US are making each and every effort to postpone the revival of the JCPOA.

Heydari said for all such efforts by the lobbies, the 2015 agreement will be restored.

The JCPOA plunged into disarray after the US under former president Donald Trump quit it unilaterally and reinstated sanctions on Iran in 2018.

Under the JCPOA, Iran accepted some restrictions on its nuclear program in exchange for the US and its European allies to lift economic sanctions on Tehran.

The two sides have held many rounds of talks. But they have failed in reaching an agreement to revive the JCPOA.