Iranian MP: IAEA not allowed to visit nuclear sites

Boroujerdi, who sits on Iran’s Parliament’s National Security Commission,

stressed that only the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, which requires supervision during refueling, has been conditionally accepted for inspection, which must be solely conducted by Russian inspectors.

Boroujerdi criticized IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi for presenting false reports to the IAEA’s Board of Governors, which he argued were used as pretexts for military threats by the US and the Zionist regime.

The MP added that inspector access is now subject to approval by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and that negotiations are underway for a new framework of cooperation with the IAEA, rather than allowing inspections as in the past.