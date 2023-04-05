Prominent Iranian movie director Kioumars Pourahmad dies at 74

His family confirmed news of Pourahmad’s death on Wednesday, without providing details.

But unconfirmed reports suggest Pourahmad has committed suicide.

Born in 1949 in Najafabad, Isfahan Province, Pourahmad started his professional career in 1973 writing film reviews. Three years later, he started writing and making films and TV series.

Children and young adults with their problems are the central characters in most of his films.

He rose to enormous popularity among teenagers with ‘The Tales of Majid,’ a TV min-series that was broadcast 1990.

The late director is also known for his movies ‘Night Bus (2007), The Double Lottie (1996) and Where Are My Shoes? (2016), among other movies and feature films.