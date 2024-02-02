Report: Iranian military advisor killed in Israeli strike in Syria

The IRGC advisor, Saeed Alidadi, was a member of the IRGC Quds Force’s Holy Shrines Defenders in the south of Damascus to help the Syrian government in its anti-terror operations.

Israeli warplanes launched the aerial strikes on several locations in Sayyidah Zeinab district, causing material damage, the Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The Syrian air defense systems intercepted some of the missiles and prevented further damage.

Iranian military personnel are in Syria on an advisory mission at the request of the Syrian government to confront the remnants of militant groups.

The Israeli regime has upped the ante against Iranian forces in recent weeks. Experts believe that the move is aimed at diverting the world attention from its ongoing genocidal campaign in Gaza by opening up new fronts.

Prominent IRGC Commander Razi Mousavi was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike in Syria on December 24.