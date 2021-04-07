Iranian, Kazakh Foreign Ministries Sign Document of Cooperation

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Mukhtar Tleuberdi, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Kazakhstan, signed a document of cooperation between the two countries’ ministries of foreign affairs.

According to the 15-article document, which was signed after a meeting between Zarif and Tleuberdi in Nur-Sultan on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, the foreign ministries of Iran and Kazakhstan signed this memorandum of understanding based on the spirit of partnership and cooperation between the two countries and with the desire to further strengthen and reinforce friendly, fraternal and neighbourly relations based on mutual respect, trust and common understanding, as well as the importance of continuing constructive dialogue on bilateral, regional and international relations with the aim of achieving mutual understanding, expanding the existing collaborations and finding new areas of cooperation, removing possible obstacles based on positive political will and a comprehensive, purposeful and long-term approach and emphasizing mutual interests in developing cooperation within the framework of the UN Charter and internationally recognized norms, while adhering to the previous arrangements between the two countries and emphasizing the importance of holding regular consultations at various levels in the political, economic, social, humanitarian, environmental, military, security and cultural fields.