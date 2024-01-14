Iranian Journalists Niloufar Hamedi, Elaheh Mohammadi released on bail

The Tehran Province Appeals Court approved the IRR100,000,000 bail for each of the said journalists. Subsequently, both Hamedi and Mohammadi were released after posting bail.

On 22 October 2023, the 15th branch of the Tehran Revolutionary Court issued its verdict after conducting court hearings, investigations, obtaining the final defense, and considering the defense motions presented by their lawyers.

According to the verdict, Mohammadi received a 6-year sentence for cooperating with the hostile government of the United States, 5 years for conspiracy against the security of the country, and 1 year for propagating activities against the Islamic Republic of Iran, regarding the 2022 unrest and deadly riots.

Hamedi was sentenced to 7 years for collaborating with the hostile government of the United States, 5 years for conspiracy against the country’s security, and 1 year for propagandizing against the Islamic Republic of Iran in that regard.

The verdict also banned their activities in political parties, groups, and factions in cyber space, media, and press for 2 years.

Hamedi and Mohammadi are currently prohibited from leaving the country until the appeal court’s decision is issued.

Hundreds of protestors and security forces were killed during the unrest and deadly riots that was sparked following the death of a young woman in police detention in Tehran.

Iran says the US, Israel and a few of their allies had fanned the flames of the riots and unrest.