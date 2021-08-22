Iranian, Japanese Foreign Ministers Meet in Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi in Tehran.

“Pleased to host Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi in Tehran on Sunday,” Zarif said in a tweet.

“In what is probably my last meeting with a counterpart as Iran’s foreign minister, we discussed strengthening bilateral relations, how to resucitate the JCPOA and the catastrophic US-engineered situation in Afghanistan,” Zarif added in his tweet.

The Japanese foreign minister arrived in Tehran on Saturday night to hold talks with top Iranian officials.

Following his meeting with Zarif, Motegi also held talks with President Ebrahim Raisi and Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.