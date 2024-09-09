Iranian interior minister tells Afghan nationals to leave Iran 

Momeni noted that the current situation is absolutely intolerable for Iran.

He added that it’s expected that the Afghans will return to their country and build it.

Momeni also said Iran respects all Afghan nationals but the situation in Iran can no longer afford to let them stay here.

The interior minister of Iran underlined that while making an effort to streamline the state of Afghan nationals, the Iranian government prioritizes those who have sneaked into the country illegally.

He also said efforts are underway to control the border with Afghanistan.

Momeni said some measures to that end include the construction of a wall and set up a barbed wire fence along the border.

Iran has been hosting millions of Afghans over the past four decades amid continued wars in their country.

Tehran has criticized the UN for its failure to provide the Islamic Republic with assistance as it struggles to help the Afghan refugees with their livelihoods.

Unofficial sources put the number of Afghans in Iran at 10 million.