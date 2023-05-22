More Iranian individuals, entities targeted by EU’s eighth package of sanctions

The new sanctions target 5 people and two entities, the European Council said on its Twitter account.

Restrictive measures now apply to a total of 216 individuals and 37 entities. They consist of an asset freeze, a travel ban to the EU and a prohibition to make funds or economic resources available to those listed.

Today’s package of listings follows the previous seven adopted by the Council on 17 October, 14 November, and 12 December 2022, 23 January, 20 February, 20 March and 24 April 2023.

Foreign-backed unrest broke out in Iran in mid-September after the death of the 22-year-old Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, in police custody. She fainted at a police station in Tehran and was pronounced dead three days later at the hospital.

Iran’s intelligence community has announced several countries, including the United States and the UK, have used their spy and propaganda apparatuses to provoke violent riots in the country.

The European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom have in recent months issued several rounds of sanctions against Iran over allegations of human rights violation after Amini’s death.