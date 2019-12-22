Iranian, Indian Top Diplomats Meet in Tehran

During the Sunday meeting, the two sides conferred on the latest developments in bilateral ties as well as the most pressing regional and international issues.

The Indian foreign minister is in Tehran to attend a meeting of Iran-India Joint Economic Commission.

Following the meeting, Zarif tweeted that it was “a pleasure to co-chair 19th Joint Commission Meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar in Tehran.”

“Excellent discussions on closer bilateral relations and regional and global issues affecting our respective countries. Our ties are ancient, historic and unbreakable,” he added.