Iranian High-Tech Firms Offer Their Products and Services in Kenya

A delegation of Iranian high-tech companies, headed by Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari, has travelled to the Kenyan capital of Nairobi for talks on business collaboration between the two sides.

The Iranian knowledge-based companies will attend a business-to-business event with their Kenyan counterparts on January 27, 2021.

The delegation will also present a package, prepared by Iran’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) with the support of Iran National Innovation Fund (INIF), says a senior official.

The package aims to strengthen mutual interactions in the fields of technology and innovation between Iran and Kenya.

The ODA package worth $75,000 includes items such as ventilators, COVID-19 diagnostic kits, pulse oximeters, infrared thermometers, and facemasks.

Sohrab Assa, the international affairs manager of INIF, said, “The global economy has undergone numerous extensive changes since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.”

He then pointed to an unprecedented downturn in many industries and jobs and said, “INIF tried to supply the products needed in Iran by empowering TBFs and producers of anti-coronavirus products.”

INIF international affairs manager added, “Today, the young generation of Iran has reached a good position in the field of production of many high-tech products. These valuable achievements can be made available to Iran’s friendly countries for humanitarian purposes.”

Assa then said, “During the visit of the high-ranking Iranian delegation to Kenya, headed by Iran Vice President for Science and Technology with the presence of Jafar Barmaki, Iranian Ambassador to Nairobi and representatives of INIF, the package of Iranian ODA will be presented to the officials of Kenyan ministry of health in Nairobi.”