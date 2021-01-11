Iranian High-Tech Firms Due in Armenia to Discuss Further Cooperation

As many as 20 Iranian knowledge-based companies are to travel to Yerevan next month to enhance trade and technological relations with their Armenian counterparts.

Supported by the Science and Technology Department of the Iranian President’s Office, the visit will be made on February 9-12, 2021.

Delegates from the Iranian companies are slated to discuss trade and technological cooperation with Armenian firms in Yerevan.

Part of the itinerary includes visits to a permanent exhibition of products made by knowledge-based companies as well as sci-tech parks of Armenia.

Eurasia is a major market for Iranian products, especially knowledge-based and technological products.

Political, economic and cultural relations between Iran and Armenia in the post-war era (the conflict between Armenia and the Azerbaijan Republic) are an opportunity to enhance exports to Armenia as a gateway to the Eurasian market.