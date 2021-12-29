Wednesday, December 29, 2021
type here...
PoliticsSecurityFeatured NewsIFP Exclusive

Iranian Foreign Ministry vows to bring to justice killers of General Soleimani

By IFP Editorial Staff
Harsher Revenge Awaiting US for Gen. Soleimani Assassination: Iran

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Iran has vowed to bring to justice the orchestrators and perpetrators of the assassination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in January 2020.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry made the pledge on its Twitter account Wednesday.

The tweet underlined that the assassination was carried out at the director order of former US president Donald Trump.

It condemned the killing as a clear example of state terrorism. The Foreign Ministry posted the tweet as the second anniversary of the killing is nearing.

On Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said launching a terrorist attack on a personality who was at the front-line of the fight against terrorism was a double standard on part of the false pretenders to fighting against terrorism.

He added that the Iranian Foreign Ministry will not spare any effort to bring to justice the criminals who assassinated General Soleimani.

The assassination drew an angry reaction from the Iranian people.

Following the killing in early January 2020, millions of citizens poured onto the streets in Tehran to take part in General Soleimani’s funeral. Huge crowds also participated in the funeral in his hometown of Kerman where he was laid to rest.

A few days after the assassination, Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at a US military base in Iraq, injuring a large number of American troops and causing massive damage to their assets.

Previous articleFirst Russia’s S-550 system enters combat service
Next articleIran Football Federation throws weight behind Mahdavikia

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks