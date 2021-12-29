Iranian Foreign Ministry vows to bring to justice killers of General Soleimani

Iran’s Foreign Ministry made the pledge on its Twitter account Wednesday.

The tweet underlined that the assassination was carried out at the director order of former US president Donald Trump.

It condemned the killing as a clear example of state terrorism. The Foreign Ministry posted the tweet as the second anniversary of the killing is nearing.

On Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said launching a terrorist attack on a personality who was at the front-line of the fight against terrorism was a double standard on part of the false pretenders to fighting against terrorism.

He added that the Iranian Foreign Ministry will not spare any effort to bring to justice the criminals who assassinated General Soleimani.

The assassination drew an angry reaction from the Iranian people.

Following the killing in early January 2020, millions of citizens poured onto the streets in Tehran to take part in General Soleimani’s funeral. Huge crowds also participated in the funeral in his hometown of Kerman where he was laid to rest.

A few days after the assassination, Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at a US military base in Iraq, injuring a large number of American troops and causing massive damage to their assets.