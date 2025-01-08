Lebanese military deploys in southern towns following Israeli withdrawal

In a statement, the army confirmed its units have started operations in the towns of Ras Naqoura, Alma al-Shaab, and Tayr Harfa in Tyre district, as well as Beit Lif in Bint Jbeil district.

The army added that its forces are also extending their presence to other towns in the western and central sectors of southern Lebanon after the Israeli withdrawal. This includes continuing their deployment in Naqoura, a key town in Tyre district, initiated earlier this week.

As part of its deployment, the army is conducting engineering surveys to remove unexploded ordnance, clear debris, and reopen roads. These efforts are being carried out in coordination with the UN Interim Forces (UNIFIL) and the five-party committee overseeing the cease-fire agreement with Israel.

The army urged residents to avoid the affected areas and comply with military instructions until the operations are complete.

The deployment in Naqoura began Monday, following similar operations in Shama, Tyre district on Dec. 31, and in Khiam, Marjayoun district on Dec. 12.

Meanwhile, US envoy Amos Hochstein arrived in Lebanon on Monday to discuss the implementation of the cease-fire agreement, according to local media reports.

Under the cease-fire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line – a de facto border – in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

Data from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicates that since Israel’s onslaught against Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2023, at least 4,063 people have been killed, including women, children, and health workers, while 16,664 others have been injured.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has accused Israel of flouting international commitments under Resolution 1701, stressing that the burden of adherence lies not just with Lebanon but also with Israel.

“We have conveyed a clear message to the sponsors of the ceasefire agreement: Israel must end its violations and withdraw from Lebanese territory,” Mikati stated, referring to the UN Security Council resolution that underpins the cessation of hostilities between Beirut and Tel Aviv.

Mikati emphasised that implementing Resolution 1701 is a shared responsibility and warned Israel against continuing to undermine the ceasefire.

“Commitment to the resolution is not Lebanon’s obligation alone; it is equally binding on the Israeli enemy,” he added.