UN warns Gaza aid effort at ‘breaking point’ amid war

Aid efforts in Gaza are facing mounting obstacles as Israeli forces continue attacks on relief workers amid a breakdown of law and order in the war-torn enclave, the UN humanitarian agency’s (OCHA) chief said in a statement.

He also noted the threat from armed Palestinian groups.

Tom Fletcher, undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, stated: “The reality is that despite our determination to deliver food, water and medicine to survivors, our efforts to save lives are at breaking point.”

The official added an Israeli air attack had seriously injured three people at a known food distribution point where the World Food Programme (WFP) partner was operating.

Israeli soldiers also fired more than 16 rounds at a clearly marked UN convoy at the checkpoint from the south to the north on Sunday, he continued.

Armed Palestinian gangs are also hindering operations. They hijacked six fuel tankers entering from the Karem Abu Salem crossing, known as Kerem Shalom to Israelis, leaving humanitarian agencies with hardly any fuel for aid operations, Fletcher said.

“There is no meaningful civil order. Israeli forces are unable or unwilling to ensure the safety of our convoys. Statements by Israeli authorities vilify our aid workers even as the military attacks them. Community volunteers who accompany our convoys are being targeted. There is now a perception that it is dangerous to protect aid convoys but safe to loot them,” Fletcher said.

Israel’s genocide in Gaza has killed at least 45,854 Palestinians and wounded 109,139 since October 7, 2023. At least 1,200 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks that day, and about 250 were taken captive.

UN agencies estimate that some 1.6 million people in Gaza are living in makeshift shelters that do not protect them from the cold of winter, with nearly half a million in flood-prone areas. Authorities in Gaza say some 110,000 out of the 135,000 tents being used as shelter in the Strip are worn out and not fit for use.

Fletcher has called on UN member states to ensure that all civilians, and all humanitarian operations, are protected.

“This should not need to be said,” he insisted.

His comments came as Gaza’s Health Ministry urged international donors to immediately provide fuel to maintain medical services.

It warned of “a real disaster”, as none of the remaining operational health facilities in the enclave has any fuel stock left, “threatening hospitals, oxygen stations, medicine refrigerators, and nurseries”.

The ministry announced the latest shipment of fuel was stolen on Monday as it was on its way to hospitals.

“We reiterate our appeal to all concerned international and humanitarian institutions to urgently intervene to provide and secure fuel to operate generators in hospitals and health centres in the Gaza Strip,” the ministry added.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari confirmed that indirect talks aimed at cementing a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas are continuing with “technical meetings” taking place between the parties.

Discussions among lower-level officials on the details of an agreement are continuing, and “there are no principal meetings taking place at the moment”, he added.

Hamas stood by its demand on Tuesday that Israel fully end its assault on Gaza and withdraw all its troops from Gaza under any deal to release Israeli captives.