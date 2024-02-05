Iranian Foreign Ministry: US National not banned from travelling to Iran

Kanaani added that he had no idea which US citizen has visited Iran, noting that the Foreign Ministry has nothing to do with trips by foreign nationals to Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency said on its website that Ms. Wright did not visit Iran upon an Iranian invitation, an individual or organization.

Tasnim also said the US adult film actress traveled to Iran after obtaining a visa on her own.

Earlier, pictures of Ms. Wright made the round on social media, showing her at the former US embassy in Tehran and in other places.

The woman is said to be a supporter of the Palestinian cause and a critic of Israel’s war on Gaza.