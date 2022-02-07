Monday, February 7, 2022
Iran says expects US in Vienna with sanctions lifted

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says Iran is waiting for the US to change its behavior in practice.

Speaking at his weekly press briefing, Khatibzadeh also said all negotiating teams will return to Vienna on Tuesday and the US delegation is expected to come to the Austrian capital with a clear agenda to remove anti-Iran sanctions.

He added that all statements about positive talks must now translate into action. 

Khatibzadeh noted that Iran is after a good and reliable deal in Vienna and the US must pay the price for violating the Iran nuclear deal and UN Security Council Resolution 2231. 

Khatibzadeh urged the European parties to the talks to end their inaction regarding the US violations. 

He also spoke of talks with Saudi Arabia. The Foreign Ministry spokesman thanked Iraq for its efforts to mediate the negotiations. He also said Tehran is ready for more talks but the continuation of the negotiations is contingent upon Riyadh’s decision. 

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also responded to a question about the conviction of three members of the al-Ahvazieh anti-Iran terror group in Denmark.

He said it’s regrettable that European countries give sanctuary to these groups while their governments are aware these cells are engaged in acts of terror in Europe and have links to Saudi Arabia.

