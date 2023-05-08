Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman: Iran’s policy is to resolve misunderstandings with IAEA

He said the move is aimed at preventing nuclear-related issues from turning into an obstacle to cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman further spoke about US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s statement that Washington would allow the Zionist regime to take action against Iran’s nuclear program. Kanaani condemned Sullivan’s remarks as uncalculated and provocative.

He said the US must accept responsibility for such comments, adding that Iran will give a decisive response to any act of aggression.

In other remarks, the Foreign Ministry spokesman pointed to the expulsion of four Azeri diplomats by Iran, saying Tehran made the move in response to the unconstructive decision of the Azerbaijani side to expel four Iranian diplomats from the country.

Asked about reports that Iraq is mediating between Iran and Egypt, he said Iran has declared that it’s ready to expand ties with Arab and Muslim nations and has no limits in this regard.

Kanaani noted that this is a high priority for Iran and that Egypt’s determination can facilitate the normalization of ties between the two countries.

Referring to the Iranian-Saudi rapprochement, Kanaani said Tehran will not tie normalization of relations with Riyadh to relaunching of the diplomatic missions in the two countries.

He added that Iran is in the final stage of preparing Iranian diplomatic buildings in the Saudi cities of Riyadh and Jeddah.

Kanaani stressed that Iran is serious about honoring its commitments and it believes that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is equally serious.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman added that Tehran will not impose any restrictions on the travel of nationals of the two countries, especially businesspeople.