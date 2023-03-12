Iranian Foreign Ministry issues statement on resumption of Iran-Saudi diplomatic ties

The statement says Iran’s foreign policy took another important step forward in line with the doctrine of balanced foreign policy, dynamic diplomacy and smart interaction and with the aim of materializing the policy of neighborliness.

“Thanks to intensive and pragmatic negotiations, the Beijing Agreement was made in order to put back relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia on their normal track.”

The ministry added, “With this momentum, the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran showed that it is firmly resolved to realize the interests of the Iranian people and Muslim, friendly and neighboring nations and to use regional possibilities to achieve and strengthen inclusive peace and stability and to realize the collective interests of regional governments and nations.”

“The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran is confident of the positive role and implications of this agreement in realizing the mutual interests of the two nations of Iran and Saudi Arabia as well as other regional nations.

Hence, the Foreign Ministry believes it is necessary to appreciate the initiative, hosting and role of the People’s Republic of China in realizing this agreement, and also the effective role of friendly and neighboring governments of Iraq and Oman in this regard.”

Iran and Saudi Arabia announced on Friday they have agreed to resume diplomatic ties, following intensive talks in Beijing, China.

The two countries are expected to re-open embassies in two months.