Commenting on his upcoming trip to Russia, Amirabdollahian said, “The main goal of the visit to Moscow is making efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis based on a request of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The top Iranian diplomat added, “Some Western parties want Tehran to play an active role in this regard.”

He added, “Also on the agenda of the trip are a follow-up on bilateral ties and the issue of Afghanistan.”

The Iranian foreign minister departed for Moscow on Tuesday evening.